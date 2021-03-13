Left Menu

Indonesia reports 4,607 new COVID-19 cases, 100 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,607 within one day to 1,414,741, with the death toll adding by 100 to 38,329, the health ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,607 within one day to 1,414,741, with the death toll adding by 100 to 38,329, the health ministry said on Saturday. According to the ministry, 6,016 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,237,470.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,034 new cases, West Java 925, East Java 346, East Kalimantan 264, and Banten 247.

No new positive cases were found in Maluku. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

