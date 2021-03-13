Left Menu

Geneva IPU President on seven-day visit to India from Sunday

Duarte Pacheco, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva, will be arriving in India on a seven-day visit on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:07 IST
Geneva IPU President on seven-day visit to India from Sunday
President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Duarte Pacheco,. Image Credit: ANI

Duarte Pacheco, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva, will be arriving in India on a seven-day visit on Sunday. During his visit, he will attend a felicitation ceremony and address members under the auspices of the Indian Parliamentary Group (IPG) in the Central Hall of Parliament on March 16, according to a statement by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Pacheco, a Member of Parliament of Portugal, was recently elected as the President of IPU, an international organization of national parliaments, for a three-year term from 2021 to 2023. He is visiting India at the invitation of the Parliament of India. During the visit, Pacheco will call-on Rajya Sabha Vice President and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on March 15 to exchange views on further strengthening the relations between the Parliament of India and IPU.

"The IPU President will also visit Rajghat and pay homage to, 'Father of the Nation' - 'Bapu' Mahatma Gandhi. He will also attend a felicitation ceremony and address members under the auspices of the Indian Parliamentary Group (IPG) in the Central Hall of Parliament on 16 March," the statement read. Later, in the day, he will have an interaction with the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs. The Dignitary will also visit Goa and Agra during his stay in India.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) formed in 1889, is one of the oldest and largest international Parliamentary body consisting of more than 179 Members. The IPU espouses the cause of promoting democracy across the world and take up issues of international importance, such as, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Climate Change, Gender Equality, etc.

India, since its independence, has always been an active Member of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). In the past, G.S. Dhilon, the then Speaker of Lok Sabha and Dr Najma Heptulla, the then Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha had served as the Presidents of IPU. India has been contributing to the deliberations and outcomes of IPU by being on various Standing Committees, Forums and Advisory Groups of IPU. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the states agriculture produce marketing act.The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir...

J&K police arrests 2 from Rajasthan for online fraud

The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said it has arrested two people from Rajasthan in a case related to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh from the account of a person here. Ahmed Khan and Bilal were arrested from their reside...

IHM Srinagar re-starts tourism course after COVID lockdown

Institute of Hotel Management IHM Srinagar has re-started its tourism course after a gap of nearly one year following the COVID-19 induced shutdown. The tourism course needs practical learning and the same was impossible during the online c...

Drainage system, built using Indian financial aid, inaugurated in Nepal

A culvert and drainage system, which was built with Indian financial assistance in Nepals Sarlahi, was inaugurated on Saturday. The Indian Consulate in Birgunj confirmed that infrastructure has been jointly inaugurated by Nitesh Kumar, Cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021