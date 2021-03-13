Left Menu

Drainage system, built using Indian financial aid, inaugurated in Nepal

A culvert and drainage system, which was built with Indian financial assistance in Nepal's Sarlahi, was inaugurated on Saturday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:32 IST
Drainage system, built using Indian financial aid, inaugurated in Nepal
Nepal and India flags . Image Credit: ANI

A culvert and drainage system, which was built with Indian financial assistance in Nepal's Sarlahi, was inaugurated on Saturday. The Indian Consulate in Birgunj confirmed that infrastructure has been jointly inaugurated by Nitesh Kumar, Consul General of Consulate General of India, Birgunj and Homnath Subedi, Chief Administrative Officer, Malangwa Municipality.

India has provided Rs 42.78 million for the project. "The Government of India grant, under 'Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation', was utilized for construction of Culverts & Drainage is divided into two packages: Package -I: From Khanepani Chowk to Nagar Palika Chowk (800 metres) and Package - II: Shiv Sagar Chowk Road to Vishwakarma Chowk Road (500 metres). The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal," the consulate stated in the release.

The MoU for the construction of the drain was signed between the Indian embassy and the Malangwa Municipality, Office of the Municipal Executive, Malangwa under the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration of Nepal. About 500 households of the Malangwa Municipality will be benefited from this project either directly or indirectly.

"The project is a reflection of India's development partnership with Nepal and complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of Waste Management," the release added. The newly built drain is expected to enhance the drainage, sewerage and sanitation system of the Malangwa Municipality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

IBM Helps Joyalukkas Reimagine Digital Customer Experience Across 11 Countries with Integrated E-Commerce Platform

S.Korea reports 3-week high 490 coronavirus cases

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese island in middle of Atlantic close to COVID-19 herd immunity - doctor

The small, lush green Portuguese island of Corvo, home to around 400 people, has vaccinated most of its population against COVID-19 and will soon reach herd immunity, according to its only doctor. Theres an atmosphere of celebration in Corv...

Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze after 12-hour quizzing

The National Investigation Agency NIA arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze Saturday night after questioning him for 12 hours over the recovery of an explosive-laden vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, an agency ...

How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to wait for the facts. Patience, though, has grown thin. The states two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the other 29 members of New Yorks c...

Soccer-Watford, Swansea seal wins in Championship

Watford defender Adam Masina scored a stoppage-time winner as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 and fellow promotion chasers Swansea City eased to a 1-0 victory at Luton Town in Englands second-tier Championship on Saturday.After rivals Brentfords...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021