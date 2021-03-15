Left Menu

Japan mulls issuing COVID-19 vaccination certificates

Japan is considering issuing certificates to those who have been inoculated against the coronavirus, minister in charge of vaccination Taro Kono said on Monday, as calls grow overseas for systems to ensure people can travel safely again.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:46 IST
Japan mulls issuing COVID-19 vaccination certificates
Japan Flag. Image Credit: ANI

Japan is considering issuing certificates to those who have been inoculated against the coronavirus, minister in charge of vaccination Taro Kono said on Monday, as calls grow overseas for systems to ensure people can travel safely again. "If requested internationally, we can issue inoculation certificates," Kono said in a session of parliament, adding the certificates can be processed through government vaccine rollout management systems as quoted by Kyodo News.

Kyodo News reported that Kono's latest remark is an about-face from an earlier position that Japan would not be in favour of issuing such documentation and comes as calls grow for such a system in the United States and Europe. Israel has already introduced a COVID-19 vaccine certificate scheme. The minister last month appeared to shoot down the idea of using COVID-19 vaccine certificates for official purposes, including as a vaccine passport that would permit international travel and argued doing so would exclude those who cannot be inoculated because of allergies.

Japan began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine last month, with health care workers at the head of the queue. The Japanese news outlet further reported that on Monday morning, the fifth batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE arrived at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy leaves party, after denied ticket.

Two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy leaves party, after denied ticket....

Dutch watchdog reports 10 cases of possible thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccine

The Netherlands has seen 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side effects from AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, a Dutch drug watchdog said on Monday, hours after the government put its vaccination programme on hold following reports of possible un...

Brush with death inspires Israeli artist's surreal cellphone snaps

Streaming city traffic reimagined as the stroke of a paintbrush. The train of a womans gown flaring out to meld with desert dunes. A real rainbow rising from a rainbow-colored umbrella. Eitan Asrafs smartphone snapshots are anything but mun...

European shares rise as Danone, Flutter Entertainment jump

European stocks rose on Monday, helped by gains in French food company Danone and betting firm Flutter Entertainment, with optimism about a strong economic rebound calming concerns about quickening inflation.The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021