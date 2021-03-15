Left Menu

Russia registers 9,437 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 9,437 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 10,083 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,400,045, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia registered 9,437 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 10,083 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,400,045, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. "Over the past day, 9,437 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,077 cases (11.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,400,045, with the rate of increase at 0.21 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,353 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,905 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 933 new cases, down from 937 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 627 new cases, up from 605 on Sunday. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 404 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 395 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 92,494. Total recoveries increased by 8,447 over the given period, down from 9,232 the day before, and reached 4,003,576. (ANI/Sputnik)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

