Bangladesh records 1,773 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Monday, taking the tally at 559,168 and the death toll at 8,571, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Monday, taking the tally at 559,168 and the death toll at 8,571, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 18,695 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 513,127 including 1,432 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.53 per cent and the current recovery rate is 91.77 per cent.

The daily COVID-19 deaths and transmissions declined in the country from January this year but since last week, both deaths and fresh transmissions are on the rise despite COVID-19 vaccination. Bangladesh has vaccinated some 4 million people, including frontline workers, diplomats, and those above 40 years old since February.

They received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by India, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. The number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing in Bangladesh when the government has decided to reopen educational institutions in phases after offices, businesses, and transport services were resumed. (ANI/Xinhua)

