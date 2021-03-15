Left Menu

Yemeni journalist released from jail after US 'urged' UAE to use influence

Yemeni journalist Adel al-Hasani was released from jail on Sunday after nearly six-month imprisonment at al-Mansoura prison, CNN reported citing his lawyer.

ANI | Aden | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:57 IST
Yemeni journalist released from jail after US 'urged' UAE to use influence
Yemen journalist Adel al-Hasanifreed from jail on Sunday( Photo credit: twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Yemeni journalist Adel al-Hasani was released from jail on Sunday after nearly six-month imprisonment at al-Mansoura prison, CNN reported, citing his lawyer. Hasani, who was detained at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Aden, Yemen, last September, has worked with several prominent media outlets including CNN. Rights groups have been calling for his release after news of his detention broke in February.

According to CNN, a US official involved in the push for al-Hasani's release said, "the Biden administration had urged the UAE to use their influence with the STC (Southern Transitional Council) to secure his release." Adel al-Hasani was held at al-Mansoura prison, Aden by the STC, a secessionist group backed by the United Arab Emirates, which controls large parts of southern Yemen, CNN reported.

Human Rights Watch and the Committee to Protect Journalists have accused the STC of arbitrarily detaining Hasani, "simply doing his job," and say he was beaten by his interrogators and subjected to solitary confinement and sleep deprivation, the report said. Shortly after assuming office, President Joe Biden announced an end to all US support for Saudi Arabia's military operations in Yemen and reversed the short-lived designation of Houthi rebels as a foreign terrorist group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. identifies 2 suspects in chemical attack on Capitol officer who later died

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged two suspects whom it alleged worked together to spray a chemical irritant on three Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, one of whom later died. Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are faci...

NEP will achieve economic growth for India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan

Noida UP, Mar 15 PTI The economic growth of India requires a large number of scientists, technicians and engineers and an education system based on the New Education Policy NEP will achieve this, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on M...

Adani Ports to co-develop container terminal at Colombo port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Monday said it will partner with John Keells Holdings PLC and Sri Lankan Port Authority to develop the West Container Terminal WCT at the Colombo port in Sri Lanka.As the first-ever Indian port...

France's Macron: will decide in days if another lockdown needed

Frances government will have to decide in the next few days if a fresh lockdown is needed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021