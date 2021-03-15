Left Menu

Pak orchestrating proxy war, promoting terrorism in Kashmir, EFSAS chief tells UNHRC

Thousands of Kashmiris have died in a proxy war orchestrated by Pakistan and they continue to suffer due to terrorist groups patronized by Pakistan military establishment, said the chief of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies during a general debate at 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:01 IST
Pak orchestrating proxy war, promoting terrorism in Kashmir, EFSAS chief tells UNHRC
Junaid Qureshi. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of Kashmiris have died in a proxy war orchestrated by Pakistan and they continue to suffer due to terrorist groups patronized by Pakistan military establishment, said the chief of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies during a general debate at 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday. While drawing the Council's attention to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Junaid Qureshi said, "Last month, on Pakistan's so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan would be willing to give Kashmiris the right to independence. This misleading statement, aimed at deceiving the international community, needs to be put into perspective".

Junaid, who himself a Kashmiri from Srinagar said, "It was Pakistan that invaded and divided my Homeland in 1947, and in 1949 it literally shut the door to independence for us Kashmiris". He added, "In 1989, it unleashed a policy of death and destruction by exporting terrorism into the Kashmir Valley. To this day, the Pakistani Military Establishment continues to patronize dozens of terrorist groups".

Junaid told the United Nations that unless Prime Minister Imran Khan is held accountable for his words and pressed to give independence to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, parts of my land which Pakistan occupies; the trivialization of the Jammu & Kashmir issue will only be further encouraged. "If nothing else, I would urge this Council to intervene and at least assist us Kashmiris in achieving independence from Pakistan's solidarity. With such solidarity, we shudder to think what animosity would look like," Junaid said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. identifies 2 suspects in chemical attack on Capitol officer who later died

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged two suspects whom it alleged worked together to spray a chemical irritant on three Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, one of whom later died. Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are faci...

NEP will achieve economic growth for India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan

Noida UP, Mar 15 PTI The economic growth of India requires a large number of scientists, technicians and engineers and an education system based on the New Education Policy NEP will achieve this, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on M...

Adani Ports to co-develop container terminal at Colombo port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Monday said it will partner with John Keells Holdings PLC and Sri Lankan Port Authority to develop the West Container Terminal WCT at the Colombo port in Sri Lanka.As the first-ever Indian port...

France's Macron: will decide in days if another lockdown needed

Frances government will have to decide in the next few days if a fresh lockdown is needed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021