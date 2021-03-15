Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday hold a virtual summit with his Finland counterpart Sanna Marin in which the two leaders will cover the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:26 IST
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Finland counterpart Marin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Finland counterpart Sanna Marin. Image Credit: ANI

A PMO release said the virtual summit will provide a blueprint for the future expansion and diversification of the India-Finland Partnership.

It said India and Finland enjoy warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom and rules-based international order. The release said both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, education, innovation, science and technology as well as Research and Development.

Both sides also have ongoing collaboration in the joint development of a Quantum Computer using Artificial Intelligence to address societal challenges. The release said around 100 Finnish companies are actively operating in India in various sectors such as telecom, elevators, machinery and energy including renewable energy and around 30 Indian companies are also active in Finland mainly in IT, auto-components and the hospitality sector. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

