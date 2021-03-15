Qatar reports 481 new COVID-19 cases, 170,733 in total

Doha [Qatar], March 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Monday announced 481 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the Gulf state to 170,733, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 311 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 158,508, while the death toll increased by one to 267, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,629,260 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

