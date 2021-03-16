Left Menu

Nepal President calls for all-party meet as political rift deepens

Amid continued political rift in the Himalayan nation, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the prevailing situation.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-03-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 09:07 IST
Nepal President calls for all-party meet as political rift deepens
Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. Image Credit: ANI

Amid continued political rift in the Himalayan nation, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the prevailing situation. An official from the office of the President confirmed that the meeting has been summoned for 4 PM (Local Time) on Tuesday where the situation of the contemporary political stalemate would be discussed.

"In order to discuss the prevailing political situation, the all-party meet has been summoned for 4 PM (Local Time) today. President has invited leaders of parties representing in parliament as well as some former Prime Ministers," Dr Bheshraj Adhikari, Secretary of President told ANI over the phone. Nepal plunged into a state of political stalemate after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on December 20 last year recommended the dissolution of Parliament to the President. Terming the move as a breach of the Constitution by the Prime Minister, the decision was challenged in Supreme Court and on February 23, the apex court reinstated the Parliament.

Weeks after announcing the verdict over the dissolution of Parliament, the Supreme Court later revoked the unification of the erstwhile ruling Nepal Communist Party and declared the merger between the erstwhile CPN-UML and CPN Maoist Centre void. After Supreme Court's latest decision, Oli who earlier was leading a majority government has lost his seats in the Parliament and pressure has been mounting on him to prove his majority.

Now, Oli's CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) has 120 seats in Parliament followed by Nepal Congress with 63 sets (2 suspended), Maoist Centre (53), and Janata Samajbadi Party with 34 seats (2 suspended). There is an addition of 3 seats in Parliament out of which one is independent while the other two are from two different parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Race nine of America's Cup postponed

The start of race nine of the Americas Cup was postponed to 245 p.m. local time 0330 GMT on Tuesday due to unfavourable winds off the coast of Auckland, race officials said.Officials were shifting the course for optimal wind in Hauraki Gulf...

Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end to ‘unlock’ Indo-Pacific opportunities

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April on his first major international tour following the UKs exit from the European Union, Downing Street has announced, as Britain seeks to unlock the opportunities in the strate...

Nepal President calls for all-party meet as political rift deepens

Amid continued political rift in the Himalayan nation, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the prevailing situation. An official from the office of the President confirmed tha...

Biden's top diplomat calls for deeper Japan ties, as China, N.Korea cast shadow

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called for deeper economic ties with Japan, as he and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin seek to use their first trip abroad to solidify Asian alliances as a bulwark against Chinas assertiveness...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021