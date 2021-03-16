Left Menu

Russia registered 9,393 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,437 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,409,438, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:23 IST
Russia registers 9,393 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], March 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 9,393 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,437 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,409,438, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday. "Over the past day, 9,393 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,021 cases (10.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,409,438, with the rate of increase at 0.21 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,533 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,353 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 916 new cases, down from 933 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 565 new cases, down from 627 on Monday. The response center reported 443 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 404 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 92,937.

Total recoveries increased by 10,644 over the given period, up from 8,447 the day before, and reached 4,014,220. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

