Left Menu

Animal rights activists slam Pakistan over use of sedated lion cub in bridal photoshoot

Known for its dismal record of animal conservation and 'trophy hunting' of endangered animals, Pakistan on Monday faced the wrath of netizens over the use of a sedated lion cub in a bridal photoshoot, reported Gulf News.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:45 IST
Animal rights activists slam Pakistan over use of sedated lion cub in bridal photoshoot
A sedated lion cub used in bridal photoshoot in Pakistan (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Known for its dismal record of animal conservation and 'trophy hunting' of endangered animals, Pakistan on Monday faced the wrath of netizens over the use of a sedated lion cub in a bridal photoshoot, reported Gulf News. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media inviting the fury of civil society and animals rights activists.

The couple, it appears from the video clip, used the allegedly 'sedated' lion cub as a prop for their wedding photoshoot. On Twitter and Instagram, activists called for action against the couple, reported Gulf News.

The video clip was posted on the Instagram story of Studio Afzl -- a Lahore-based photography studio that does bridal photoshoots and covers weddings, birthdays and parties, reported Gulf News. In the clip, the couple can be seen holding each other's hands while the cub is sitting calmly. In another video, the animal is seen sitting on the floor barely looking entertained or pleased with the attention of the cameraman.

The issue was first highlighted by JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter on Instagram. Save The Wild, an international animals rights' group has called on the Punjab government for strict action against violations of the wildlife laws, reported Gulf News.

"Which clause of the wildlife laws allows for a lion cub to be rented out for ceremonies?" it asked. Faisal Amin Khan, a netizen, expressed his anger and anguish over such treatment to a cub. "What's wrong with people, a sedated Lion Cub as "prop" the couple starting a new life & the studio who did that should be ashamed," he said.

It's about time @Govt of Punjab PK must rethink their "captive breeding" policy, from political rallies to wedding shoots, animals as props, it's sick, Faisal further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Newly appointed UAE Consul General meets Maharashtra Governor

The newly appointed Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Mumbai Abdulla Hussain Salman Mohamed Al Marzooqi met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Stating that the relations between India and the...

Ad man Sorrell eyes roaring recovery, more deals

Martin Sorrell, the worlds most famous advertising executive, expects global economies to roar back to life as they recover from the pandemic over the next two years, but is worried about what comes next. The drum beat in our daily meetings...

DOT School of Design Invites Early Admission for Degree and Diploma Courses in Six Design Disciplines

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir DOT School of Design, Chennais first multi-disciplinary design college, invites applications from students for early admission for the 2021 batch of its Bachelors, Masters and Diploma courses in Spatial D...

'Stagflation' stalks Nigeria as food prices, unemployment soar

Nigerian inflation hit a four-year peak in February as food prices jumped more than 20, heaping financial pressure on households already faced with a shrinking labour market and a stagnant economy at a time of mounting insecurity.Inflation,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021