Nationwide protest planned in Pakistan for recovery of Shia 'missing' persons

Pakistan's Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Shia missing persons and families of enforced disappearance has called for a nationwide protest from April onwards if their family members are not recovered by the end of this month. Addressing a press briefing at the Karachi Press Club on Monday, JAC members expressed concerns over the disappearance of their relatives and alleged that the Pakistan government and state institutions were not serious in their recovery, reported the Dawn.

The JAC members said despite repeated assurances from the Pakistan authorities, the missing persons had not been traced. Enforced disappearances have been a long stain on Pakistan's human rights record. Despite the pledges of successive governments to criminalise the practice, there has been a very slow movement on legislation, while people continue to be forcibly disappeared with impunity.

Enforced disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the minority communities. While countless abductees have been killed, many of them are still facing inhuman torture in army secrets cells. "Our concern has heightened due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The recovery of missing persons has put a strain on our patience. If our youth are not recovered by the end of this month, the families of the enforced disappearances will protest across the country from April 2," one of the JAC members was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The JAC has announced a nationwide protest on April 2 for the recovery of missing persons. (ANI)

