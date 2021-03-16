Left Menu

Blinken, Austin meet Japanese PM Suga in Tokyo

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III on Tuesday met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo wherein they discussed the importance of "US-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation to tackle COVID-19" among other issues.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the State Department statement, Blinken, Austin, and PM Suga highlighted that the US-Japan Alliance remains the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Blinken and Austin reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan under Article V of our security treaty, which includes the Senkaku Islands, and that the United States remains opposed to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea, the statement added.

Blinken and Austin also met with their Japanese counterparts Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said that Tokyo and Washington share serious concerns over China's attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas.

According to the State Department statement, Blinken, Austin, and PM Suga highlighted that the US-Japan Alliance remains the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Blinken and Austin reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan under Article V of our security treaty, which includes the Senkaku Islands, and that the United States remains opposed to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea, the statement added.

Blinken and Austin also met with their Japanese counterparts Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said that Tokyo and Washington share serious concerns over China's attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas.

"We conducted extensive discussion on the regional strategic environment, on the situation in China and agreed on the recognition that China's behaviour was inconsistent with the existing international order ... presents serious challenges to the alliance and the international community," Motegi said at a meeting with Blinken as quoted by Sputnik. "We will oppose any unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo, including in the East and South China seas. We share serious concerns over China's coastguard law," Motegi added. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

