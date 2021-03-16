Left Menu

Days after Imran Khan's visit, Sri Lanka likely to ban burqa on grounds of 'national security'

Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka is likely to ban the burqa on grounds of "national security".

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:31 IST
Days after Imran Khan's visit, Sri Lanka likely to ban burqa on grounds of 'national security'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka is likely to ban the burqa on grounds of "national security". Sri Lankan Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera on Saturday had said that he has signed a directive banning the wearing of the burqa in the country as it is a sign of religious extremism, Colombo Times reported.

"We had a lot of Muslim friends when we were little. But Muslim females did not wear the burqa back then," he had said. Weerasekara had stressed that the burqa is a symbol of religious extremism that garnered attention quite recently. "So, it will definitely be banned." However, on Tuesday, the Sri Lankan foreign ministry issued a statement on a proposed ban on wearing burqa and niqab in the country, saying that the government is yet to impose a ban and a proposal in this regard is being discussed.

Imran Khan, who claims to be a custodian of the Muslim Ummah, had visited Colombo from February 22 to 24. Days ahead of his visit, Imran Khan's speech was cancelled at the Sri Lankan Parliament as he was likely to raise the Kashmir issue. However, Sri Lanka's decision to cancel his speech was seen as a move by their government to maintain ties with India. More recently, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Saad Khattak had raised concern over Sri Lanka's announcement on banning the burqa, noting that such a ban would "injure" the feelings of ordinary Muslims in Sri Lanka and elsewhere.

Taking to Twitter, High Commissioner Khattak said, "The likely ban on Niqab #SriLanka will only serve as injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe. At today's economically difficult time due to pandemic and other image-related challenges faced by the country at international fora, such divisive steps in the name of security, besides accentuating economic difficulties, will only serve as a fillip to further strengthen wider apprehensions about fundamental human rights of minorities in the country." The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned back in 2019 following the bombing of churches and hotels by terrorists that killed more than 250 people.

Earlier this month, Switzerland voted in favour of banning full facial coverings including the niqab and burqa in almost all public places. As many as 51.21 per cent of voters voted in support of the controversial proposal in the referendum. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 41K personnel across 28 states trained for protecting children's mental health wellbeing: Irani

Over 41,000 personnel across 28 states have been trained for protecting mental health wellbeing of children, especially those who are in distress and vulnerable circumstances under the governments initiative SAMVAD, Union minister Smriti Ir...

BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.They have urged the pa...

Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

A 29-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Delhis Bawana area over gang rivalry, police said on Tuesday.Priyavart and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are sharp shooters...

Turkey logs 16,749 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise this year

Turkey has recorded 16,749 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest daily increase this year, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, amid an easing of nationwide restrictions. Turkey has recorded a total of 2,911,642 COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021