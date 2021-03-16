Left Menu

At least 149 people killed by Myanmar security forces since Feb: UN

At least 149 people have been killed since the military coup in Myanmar in February as a result of actions by security forces, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said on Tuesday.


Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 149 people have been killed since the military coup in Myanmar in February as a result of actions by security forces, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said on Tuesday. "At least 149 people have been killed as a result of unlawful use of lethal force since 1 February, when the military overthrew the civilian government," said Shamdasani said in a statement.

"Of these, at least 11 were killed on Monday, and 57 over the weekend," she added. The spokesperson also went on to note that under the martial law -- declared by the military in several townships in and around Yangon and Mandalay -- military law would apply to civilians with both stricter curfews and subjecting offenders to military tribunals without the right of appeal.

"We are deeply disturbed that the crackdown continues to intensify, and we again call on the military to stop killing and detaining protestors", Shamdasani said. She also noted that arrests and detentions continued throughout the country, with more than 2,084 people remaining arbitrarily detained. Moreover, at least five deaths in custody have occurred in recent weeks, with at least two victims' bodies showing signs of "severe physical abuse indicating that they were tortured".

Shamdassani reiterated the call by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on all actors with influence to take measures to end the state violence against the Myanmar people. The Human Rights Watch on Monday had said that as security forces intensify their "brutal response" against people taking to the streets, the need for international coordinated action against the junta also intensifies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

