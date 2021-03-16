British PM expected to visit India on April 26

Left Menu

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit India on April 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:43 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit India on April 26. Reliable sources said that the British PM may also visit a city outside Delhi during his visit.

There is no decision on whether Johnson will travel to a city outside Delhi as of now. However, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai are being considered as options. There is no official announcement on the date of the visit and the contours of the visit are still being worked out.

Johnson cancelled his planned India visit earlier this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. He was invited to take part in Republic Day celebrations as chief guest. The British Prime Minister recently announced that Britain would "tilt" its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its integrated review of government policy for the coming years.

India is a high priority for the UK. This is borne by the fact that India will be the first country to be visited by Johnson after Britain's exit from the European Union, a source familiar with developments said. UK is hosting the G7 summit in June where Prime Minister Modi is a special invitee. COP 26 will also take place later this year in the UK. (ANI)

