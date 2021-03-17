Left Menu

Uber agrees to classify drivers in UK as 'workers'

Uber on Tuesday said that it is reclassifying its 70,000 drivers in the United Kingdom as "workers" -- a classification unique to employment law in the UK that falls short of "employee" -- drivers will be entitled to minimum wage, vacation time, and a pension.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:24 IST
Uber agrees to classify drivers in UK as 'workers'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uber on Tuesday said that it is reclassifying its 70,000 drivers in the United Kingdom as "workers" -- a classification unique to employment law in the UK that falls short of "employee" -- drivers will be entitled to minimum wage, vacation time, and a pension. This comes after the UK Supreme Court upheld a ruling last month that they should be classified as workers and not independent contractors.

According to CNN, Uber said the minimum wage will be based on engaged time after a trip is accepted and after expenses -- a definition that could be the subject of scrutiny. The apex court determined last month that drivers are working from the time they turn on Uber's app, rather than only when transporting passengers as the company has argued. The decision marked a significant defeat for Uber in the United Kingdom, where it has come under pressure from labour activists and transportation regulators. The company defended its business model of treating its workers as independent contractors, while, more recently, presenting the addition of new benefits as a sort of middle ground.

"Following last month's UK Supreme Court ruling, we could have continued to dispute drivers' rights to any of these protections in court. Instead, we have decided to turn the page," wrote Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in an op-ed Tuesday published by the Evening Standard discussing the changes, as reported by CNN. "We have been calling for updates to legal frameworks, both in the US and the EU, that would guarantee benefits and protection for independent workers without removing the flexibility that makes this type of work so attractive to them in the first place," the CEO added.

However, Uber did not apply the changes to its Uber Eats food delivery workers, only ride-hail drivers. CNN reported that The change to Uber's UK business model follows a decisive win in its home state of California, where voters passed a ballot measure in November exempting Uber and other gig economy companies from a state law that would require them to reclassify their drivers and delivery people as employees rather than independent contractors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat as investors await FOMC outcome

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected. The U.S. central banks Federal Open Market Committe...

Milestone in low carbon future reached with auction of emissions allowances

A significant milestone in New Zealands transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw. One of the most significant steps our Government h...

Lessons beautypreneur Jyotsna Reddy taught us to get an essence of an inspiring and successful career

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 17 ANIPNN Jyotsna Reddy is one of the notable personalities in the beauty industry. She became the youngest entrepreneur in south Asia to launch her cosmetic line twenty beauty. As a passionate philanthropist...

Sydney Welcomes Another Icon - Hamilton

SYDNEY, March 17, 2021 PRNewswire -- Hamilton is one of the most critically acclaimed and successful musicals of our time. Since debuting in 2015, the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has sold over 2.6 million ticket...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021