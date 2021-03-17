Left Menu

Japan court rules govt not recognising same-sex marriage as 'unconstitutional'

A Japanese court on Wednesday ruled for the first time that the government's failure to recognise same-sex marriage is unconstitutional as it violates the right to equality.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:55 IST
Japan court rules govt not recognising same-sex marriage as 'unconstitutional'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Japanese court on Wednesday ruled for the first time that the government's failure to recognise same-sex marriage is unconstitutional as it violates the right to equality. According to Kyodo News, but the Sapporo District Court, ruling on a suit brought by three same-sex couples in Hokkaido, rejected their demand for 1 million yen each for psychological damage caused by what they called the government's negligence in not amending the law to allow them to marry.

It reported that the plaintiffs were among 13 couples who filed similar lawsuits on Valentine's Day in 2019 in Sapporo, Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. Another three same-sex couples filed a suit in Fukuoka in September that year. Kyodo news further reported that the three couples in Hokkaido -- two male couples and one female couple -- said they had tried to register their marriages with local authorities in January 2019 but were rebuffed on the grounds that same-sex marriage has no legal status.

The three couples in Hokkaido -- two male couples and one female couple -- said they had tried to register their marriages with local authorities in January 2019 but were rebuffed on the grounds that same-sex marriage has no legal status. The court went in favour of the couples who claimed the government is violating Article 14 of the Constitution, which ensures the right to equality.

The crux of the lawsuit revolved around the interpretation of marriage in Article 24 of the Constitution. It stipulates that "Marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes and it shall be maintained through mutual cooperation with the equal rights of husband and wife as a basis." According to CNN, homosexuality has been legal in Japan since 1880, and the country is relatively liberal compared with some other Asian nations. Only one place in Asia has legalised same-sex marriage -- Taiwan.

Two Tokyo wards passed an ordinance in 2015 that allowed same-sex couples to get "partnership certificates" giving them some of the same rights as married heterosexual couples. Since then, dozens of municipalities have passed ordinances unofficially recognizing same-sex relationships.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls,' says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP wanted her to keep indoors ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which apparently resulted in her injury.Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the ...

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorize the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorize a method of capture ...

Cong leader shot dead in MP's Chhatarpur district; six booked

A local Congress leader was allegedly shot dead by six men in Badamalhara town of Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.According to the police, a case of murder has been registered against six persons and a manhunt ...

Russia says British nuclear plans deal serious blow to arms control -RIA

Britains plans to expand its nuclear capabilities have dealt a serious blow to the concept of arms control, the RIA news agency reported Russias foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday. Moscow said will take Londons move into account when w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021