Left Menu

Importance of CDRI coalition 'more evident' than ever, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the importance of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) is "more evident" than ever.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:03 IST
Importance of CDRI coalition 'more evident' than ever, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the importance of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) is "more evident" than ever. Speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Prime Minister called for sustained and concentrated efforts to mitigate climate change.

"We also need to adapt to changes that are being observed in the communities around the world. In such a context, the importance of the coalition has become even more evident," he said. "If we can make our investment in infrastructure resilience, it can be a centerpiece of our wider adaption efforts. Countries that are making large investments in infrastructure such as India must ensure that this is an investment in resilience and not in risk," he said.

The Prime Minister also cited the snowstorm that took place in Texas, US knocking of the electricity in the state stating that investment in infrastructure resilience is "not only a developing country problem". "Many infrastructure systems- digital infrastructure, shipping lines, aviation networks- cover the entire world. The effect of disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across the world. Cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global system... If we make it resilient, we will present disasters not only for ourselves but for many future generations as well," he added.

He said that the CDRI must embody the central promise of sustainable development goals that is "leave no one behind". "We have to put the concerns of the most vulnerable nations and communities first. The small island developing nations that are already experiencing the impact of worsening disasters must have easy access to all the technology that they consider necessary," he said.

CDRI is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms that aim to promote resilience of new infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after bloody crackdown

Myanmars most powerful Buddhist monks association called on the junta to end violence against protesters and accused an armed minority of torture and killing innocent civilians since last months coup, media said on Wednesday.In its most for...

Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM.MDS2 TN-POLLS-MANIFESTO AIADMK and DMKs shower of freebies experts flag financial implications, doable say parties Chennai Loaded with doles and freebies to woo the electorate ahead of the Apri...

BSNL expects 4G services rollout completion in 18-24 months: Dhotre

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL expects the rollout of 4G services to be completed in 18-24 months, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.The government has no plan to privatize BSNL, Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dh...

UK Johnson's ex-aide blames "smoking ruin" at health ministry for COVID failures

Britains health ministry was a smoking ruin last year that failed to secure adequate protective equipment and other supplies early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons former top aide said on Wednesday. Dominic Cummings, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021