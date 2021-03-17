Left Menu

North Korea may test improved ICBM in near furture, warns US General

A senior US military official on Wednesday revealed that North Korea is contemplating to begin flight testing an improved design of its inter-continental ballistic missiles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:02 IST
North Korea may test improved ICBM in near furture, warns US General
North Korea may test improved ICBM, says US military official . Image Credit: ANI

A senior US military official on Wednesday revealed that North Korea is contemplating to begin flight testing an improved design of its inter-continental ballistic missiles. According to NHK World, Air Force General Glen VanHerck made the comment in a testimony for the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

While addressing the news conference after the hearing, VanHerck said, "President Joe Biden's administration is stepping up its vigilance." He declined to share details but pointed out that Pyongyang unveiled a new large ICBMs in October last year.

Emphasising the fact that the North Korean regime has indicated it is no longer bound by the unilateral nuclear and ICBM testing moratorium announced in 2018, he further said that Biden's administration is planning to wrap up its overhaul of the US policy on North Korea after discussing the issue with Japan and South Korea. The US foreign and defence chiefs are now visiting their counterparts in those countries for the talks.

North Korea has harshly reacted to the ongoing US-South Korean joint military drills and has not responded to any of the contact made by the US, reported NHK World. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't imply consent from rape victim's previous experience, say court; dismisses bail plea

A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a Mumbai based television journalist in a rape case, saying that consent cannot be implied from the complainants previous experiences with the accused.Special Judge Sanjay Khan...

Mumbai top cop shunted, NIA says other players in Waze episode

Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard.Senior IPS officer Heman...

Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. Ma...

Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services, announcing Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine programme to employers nationwide.Currently available to the companys employees in Washington s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021