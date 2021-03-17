North Korea may test improved ICBM in near furture, warns US General

A senior US military official on Wednesday revealed that North Korea is contemplating to begin flight testing an improved design of its inter-continental ballistic missiles. According to NHK World, Air Force General Glen VanHerck made the comment in a testimony for the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

While addressing the news conference after the hearing, VanHerck said, "President Joe Biden's administration is stepping up its vigilance." He declined to share details but pointed out that Pyongyang unveiled a new large ICBMs in October last year.

Emphasising the fact that the North Korean regime has indicated it is no longer bound by the unilateral nuclear and ICBM testing moratorium announced in 2018, he further said that Biden's administration is planning to wrap up its overhaul of the US policy on North Korea after discussing the issue with Japan and South Korea. The US foreign and defence chiefs are now visiting their counterparts in those countries for the talks.

North Korea has harshly reacted to the ongoing US-South Korean joint military drills and has not responded to any of the contact made by the US, reported NHK World. (ANI)

