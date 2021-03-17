Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits West Chile Rise

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted West Chile Rise on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], March 17 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted West Chile Rise on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 40.7195 degrees south latitude and 85.3034 degrees west longitude.

The offshore earthquake in the Pacific Ocean has not triggered a tsunami warning so far. The region has been rocked by minor earthquakes in recent days. A light earthquake with magnitude 4.8 occurred on Sunday. (ANI/Xinhua)

