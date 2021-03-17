Philippines to reimpose entry restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

Left Menu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his first official trip to Seoul that his country would work with South Korea, Japan and other allies to denuclearize the North, media reported on Wednesday.

17-03-2021
Washington [US], March 15 (ANI/Xinhua): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his first official trip to Seoul that his country would work with South Korea, Japan and other allies to denuclearize the North, media reported on Wednesday. The diplomat reaffirmed the US' commitment to its alliance with Seoul, calling it "unwavering" and rooted in friendship, mutual trust and shared values, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"This alliance between us is a linchpin for peace security and prosperity not just for our two nations but for the Indo-Pacific region and indeed the world," Blinken was quoted as saying. Blinken spoke at the start of his face-to-face meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. He traveled to Seoul earlier on Wednesday, shortly after the arrival of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. The two are on their first foreign trip following their appointment in January. (ANI/Xinhua)

