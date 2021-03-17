Left Menu

Supply of COVID-19 vaccines abroad based on assessment of adequate availability in India: Govt

The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the supply of coronavirus vaccines abroad is based on the assessment of adequate availability in the country and that the supply is being done taking into account the requirements of India's vaccination program.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:32 IST
Supply of COVID-19 vaccines abroad based on assessment of adequate availability in India: Govt
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the supply of coronavirus vaccines abroad is based on the assessment of adequate availability in the country and that the supply is being done taking into account the requirements of India's vaccination program. In a statement on 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the government is guided by a determination to make a difference at a difficult moment for the global society in planning and executing 'Vaccine Maitri'.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. India has so far supplied 594.35 lakh doses of 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccine to 72 countries. Out of this, 81.25 lakh doses are on a grant basis, according to the MEA website.

In the Upper House, Jaishankar said that the world can see that there is at least one major nation that truly believes in making vaccines accessible and affordable to others in dire need. "Vaccine Maitri began in the immediate neighbourhood, starting with the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, as also Mauritius and Seychelles. The extended neighbourhood followed thereafter, especially the Gulf. To date, we have supplied 'Made in India' vaccines to 72 nations across geographies," he said.

"The House should be aware that the supply of vaccines abroad is based on the assessment of adequate availability at home. This is continuously monitored and takes into account the requirements of our domestic vaccination program as it unfolds in different phases. An empowered committee oversees this entire process," he said. On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the Centre was "striking a sensible balance" in sending COVID-19 vaccines abroad.

Underlining that India has developed a reputation of being the first and reliable responder in the region in the last few years, Jaishankar said that the world sees not just the selfless outlook of India but also of the quality of our products and capabilities. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been a test of fire for all of us. But I can confidently state that even in the midst of a global crisis, the Prime Minister's initiative of such deep friendship has raised India's standing and generated great international goodwill for us," he said.

"As our own production of masks, PPEs and diagnostic kits grew, we made them available to other nations as well. This generous approach, so characteristic of our culture, was also extended to the Vande Bharat Mission. Starting from Wuhan, we brought back nationals of other countries while looking after our own," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic picking up speed in half of the Americas - PAHO director

New coronavirus cases are picking up again in half of the countries in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday, calling on Brazil to protect its people in the face of record infections and deaths.The U.S. a...

Soccer-Review finds "institutional failings" at English FA over child protection

Englands Football Association acted far too slowly to implement measures to protect children between October 1995 and May 2000 because of significant institutional failings, an independent report concluded.The review into historical child a...

Amaravati Land Scam: AP CID raids house and office of former minister Ponguru Narayana

In the ongoing investigation in the Amaravati land scam case, Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department CID on Wednesday conducted raids in the house and office of former minister and Telugu Desam Party TDP leader Ponguru Narayana in Ne...

Body of 4-year-old boy found stuffed in sack in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

The decomposed body of a four-year-old boy was found stuffed in a sack near the polo ground here on Wednesday, two days after he went missing, with police suspecting the minor was strangled.The body with a rope tied around the neck was foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021