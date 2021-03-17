Oman reports 548 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 148,558

Muscat [Oman], March 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 548 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 148,558, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 516 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 137,544 while three deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,617, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

