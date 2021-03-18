Left Menu

US Senate confirms Katherine Tai as Biden's chief trade negotiator

The US Senate on Wednesday (local time) unanimously approved the nomination of Katherine Tai as President Joe Biden's chief trade negotiator.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:46 IST
US Senate confirms Katherine Tai as Biden's chief trade negotiator
Chinese-American trade lawyer Katherine Tai. Image Credit: ANI

The US Senate on Wednesday (local time) unanimously approved the nomination of Katherine Tai as President Joe Biden's chief trade negotiator. Senators voted 98-0 to confirm Tai as the next US Trade Representative, making her the first woman of colour and the first Asian American to serve as the nation's top ambassador on trade policy. Her nomination was unanimously approved by the Senate Finance Committee on March 3 after endorsements from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, reported The Hill.

Tai had been the top lawyer on the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade policy, since 2017. She joined the committee in 2014 and played a key role in negotiations between the Trump administration and the House of Representatives over the US-Mexico-Canada agreement. Tai has also worked in the Office of the US Trade Representative since 2007, rising to chief counsel for China enforcement in 2011. Her bipartisan credentials and expertise on China will be used as Biden administration faces several challenges in trade with other countries.

According to The Hill, four years of US isolationism and steep tariffs have alienated Canada, Mexico, the European Union, and Japan, posing a major obstacle for Biden as he attempts to repair frayed relationships with close economic partners and create a united front against China's abusive trade practices. US-China relations have also deteriorated over Beijing's imprisonment and sterilization of Uyghurs, attempts to limit Hong Kong's independence, and growing fears that it could invade Taiwan within years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...

Karnataka Waqf Board retracts circular restricting use of loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf waqf withdrew the circular restricting the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz. Earlier, on March 17, the board, in a circular, had restricted the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021