Left Menu

Tanzanian President John 'Bulldozer' Magufuli dies at 61

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli died at the age of 61, announced the government on Wednesday, amid speculation about his possible infection with COVID-19.

ANI | Dodoma | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:46 IST
Tanzanian President John 'Bulldozer' Magufuli dies at 61
Late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli died at the age of 61, announced the government on Wednesday, amid speculation about his possible infection with COVID-19. The late president, who usually made weekly public appearances at Sunday church services, had not been seen since February 27, fueling speculation that he was ill and was being treated abroad, according to CNN.

Magufuli was elected a member of parliament in 1995 and gained popularity in 2010 after he was appointed Tanzania's minister for works and transportation for the second time. His bullish leadership style and fight against graft in the road construction industry was endearing for Tanzanians, who later nicknamed him 'the bulldozer', reported DW. He previously ran as President in 2015 and was re-elected in a vote in 2020, which was declared fraudulent by opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu.

"As you are aware, elections have been a source of conflict in many countries, but we Tanzanians have safely passed this test. This is proof to the world that Tanzanians are peace-loving, and we have matured in our democracy," he said. Magufuli's lean government and cost-cutting measures greatly earned him respect among Tanzanian citizens, most notably when he suspended the country's independence celebrations in 2015 and urged citizens to clean up their communities to fight a cholera outbreak.

"Magufuli came in on the platform of fighting corruption and empowering the masses... It is the people who have been benefitting from corruption and all these other funny things who are not very happy with him," Martin Adati, a Kenyan political analyst, told DW. However, he did not enjoy such popularity abroad as human rights groups accused him of trampling on basic rights such as freedom of press and expression. In 2020, his government introduced a law that made it a punishable offense for local media to publish international content without authorisation.

Magufuli had also downplayed the severity of the virus, making fun of the country's coronavirus testing facilities at one point by saying that he had secretly sent samples of papaya and goat and that they came out positive, according to DW. Tanzania soon stopped sharing updates on COVID-19 infections and deaths after the ex-President claimed that people were getting false-positive results. According to the last shared coronavirus figures in May 2020, 509 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus and 29 had died.

Magufuli had also declared that the country would remain open for business. "We Tanzanians have not locked ourselves down, and I don't expect to announce even a single day that we are implementing a lockdown because our God is still alive, and he will continue protecting us Tanzanians," the late president once told a crowd.

However, after Zanzibar's first Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad succumbed to the virus in February, Magufuli and other Tanzanians began to acknowledge the severe risk of contracting the virus, reported DW. Tanzania's Health Ministry later issued instructions urging citizens to observe COVID prevention protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...

Karnataka Waqf Board retracts circular restricting use of loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf waqf withdrew the circular restricting the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz. Earlier, on March 17, the board, in a circular, had restricted the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021