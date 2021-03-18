Left Menu

Bilawal slams misuse of Pak blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday called the misuse of blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers as 'regrettable'.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:52 IST
Bilawal slams misuse of Pak blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday called the misuse of blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers as 'regrettable'. Aurat March, which started in 2018, carried out every year on International Womens' Day to highlight atrocities against women.

Bilawal's comments came during a meeting with organisers of the Aurat March's Karachi chapter following a flurry of hate, threats of violence, and intimidation against women, the transgender community, and non-binary folks protesting against oppression on International Women's Day, according to Geo News. Images and videos published on social media by unidentified individuals shortly after Aurat March 2021 created a controversy, which organisers said were edited to include subtitles that maliciously misinterpreted different words in their chants.

Bilawal said that the powerful voices of women during the rally "challenged those who deny their abilities". "The misuse of blasphemy laws by certain elements to target women marchers is regrettable," he said.

He also said that he was happy that organisers of the march had highlighted the frustrations and problems of Pakistani women, while also mentioning his late mother and former PM Benazir Bhutto. Bilawal also assured them of the Sindh government's continued support for their cause.

The Aurat March 2021 preparations were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organisers also focused into security arrangements. The 2020 march saw attendees getting pelted with stones and the demonstrators being attacked. According to Human Rights Watch, data from domestic violence helplines across Pakistan indicated that cases of domestic violence increased 200 per cent from January-March 2020, and further worsened during the COVID-19 lockdowns after March.

According to the report, Pakistan's prison laws did not meet international standards and officials routinely ignored laws meant to protect women, prisoners. The report also found that children who accompany their mothers in prison face additional risks of poor nutrition and lack of education. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut on May 1 in Florida

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions and will be making his debut on May 1 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent in Tampa, Florida.The 27-year-old, who is also a silve...

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021