Left Menu

Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi celebrates birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday celebrated the 101st birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also known as Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:53 IST
Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi celebrates birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday celebrated the 101st birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also known as Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation'. The day's program began with the hoisting of the national flag by Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran on chancery premises, reported Dhaka Tribune.

After the flag hoisting, Imran and other members of the mission placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Chancery building. It was followed by reading out of messages from President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

Imran during the meeting said that Bangabandhu's illustrious life was cut short by his assassination in 1975, but his legacy and ideals will inspire the Bengali nation forever, reported Dhaka Tribune. He also commended his daughter Sheikh Hasina for working with the aim of building 'Sonar Bangla'.

"Our children should learn more about the Father of the Nation, the greatest Bangali of all time, so they can provide future leadership in transforming our country into Sonar Bangla dreamt by him [Bangabandhu]," he said. A special prayer was offered seeking blessings for Bangabandhu and those brutally killed on August 15, 1975, Dhaka Tribune reported. An art and essay competition and a cultural program were organised by the high commission later.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary. "My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic MujibBorsho celebrations," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Dhaka on March 26 to attend celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Rahman was the first President and later the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut on May 1 in Florida

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions and will be making his debut on May 1 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent in Tampa, Florida.The 27-year-old, who is also a silve...

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021