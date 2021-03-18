Left Menu

Despite ban, illicit trading of human placenta continues unabated in China

Despite a ban, fresh human placentas continue to be secretly sold in underground markets in China, citing insiders of this illegal industry, Chinese media reported on Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:33 IST
Despite ban, illicit trading of human placenta continues unabated in China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite a ban, fresh human placentas continue to be secretly sold in underground markets in China, citing insiders of this illegal industry, Chinese media reported on Monday. The Standard, Hong Kong's English daily newspaper citing an investigative report published on the paper. cn on Monday reported that underground dealers buy discarded placentas, with a strong smell of blood, from hospitals, funeral parlors, and medical waste treatment plants for around 80 yuan (USD 12) each, and sell them to illegal shops or for several hundred yuan after being processed.

The Global Times found that human placentas were being sold on shopping websites including Xianyu, a second-hand item trading platform from Alibaba. Most sellers use vague names to describe their products, instead of directly advertising them as placentas. One of the retailers sold placentas for 360 yuan each on Xianyu. "I could cut the price to 260 yuan if you buy more," he told the Global Times reporter. "We purchase the raw material at 2,000 yuan per kilogram."

Currently, hospitals in China either return the placentas to their owners or dispose of them as medical waste if new mothers don't want them, according to Huang Chengsheng, an obstetrician at the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital with six years of experience. Many new mothers choose to take their placentas home and eat them, Huang said.

It is common that Chinese people, especially the elders, eat human placentas, which, they believe are rich in nutrients and are good for their health, several mothers told the Global Times. Moreover, processing placenta into capsules has become a business in China, as some may feel uncomfortable eating it directly.

"In ancient Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the human placenta was mainly used to enhance immunity, or to treat asthma and bronchitis," said a TCM pharmacist surnamed Yao, reported The Standard. In China, illicit trading of the human placenta can be punished under the Regulations on the Administration of Medical Wastes, although there are no laws specifically targeting it, said legal expert, Zhang Bo. Violators of the regulation usually receive a fine that is not more than five times the amount of the illegal profits, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut on May 1 in Florida

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions and will be making his debut on May 1 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent in Tampa, Florida.The 27-year-old, who is also a silve...

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021