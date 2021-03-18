Afghan special forces helicopter crash lands, 9 dead

Nine people on board a special forces helicopter were killed after it crash-landed in the Maidan Wardak province, on Wednesday night, according to the Afghan Ministry of Defense on Thursday.

"Afghan Ministry of Defense confirmed that a Mi-17 helicopter crash-landed in Behsud district, Maidan Wardak province, on Wednesday night in which four crew members and five security forces were killed," Tolo News reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

