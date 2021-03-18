Kuwait Foreign Minister Al-Sabah meets Jaishankar

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State of Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Thursday met with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House. As per a tweet by the External Affairs Minister, the two leaders had "productive discussions" on bilateral agenda and regional developments. Jaishankar also said that he would co-chair Joint Commission with his Kuwait counterpart to elevate the ties between the two countries further.

"Glad to welcome this morning, along with @MOS_MEA (Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, FM (foreign minister) @anmas71 (Dr. Ahmed Nasser Mohammed AlSabah) of Kuwait. Productive discussions on our bilateral agenda & regional developments. Will co-chair Joint Commission with him to elevate our relationship further," the External Affairs Minister wrote in a tweet. He added that he also "Conveyed appreciation for taking care of the Indian community in Kuwait."

On March 2, Jaishankar and Al-Sabah had discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation between the two countries. India recently dispatched a consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to assist Kuwait in its fight against the coronavirus. "Made in India vaccines now reach Kuwait. Valuing our close friendship and strong ties," Jaishankar had tweeted at that time. (ANI)

