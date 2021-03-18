Left Menu

'LH Speculation' raided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in S Korea

On Wednesday, police officers investigating allegations of speculation by employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) in Gwangmyeong and Siheung new cities in Gyeonggi-do conducted a search and seizure of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, a senior institution of LH.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:52 IST
'LH Speculation' raided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in S Korea
On Wednesday, police officers seizure of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, a senior institution of LH. (Photo/Newsis). Image Credit: ANI

By Lh Speculation Raid By The Ministry Of Land, Infrastructure And Transport Gyeonggi-do [South Korea], March 18 (ANI/Global Economic): On Wednesday, police officers investigating allegations of speculation by employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) in Gwangmyeong and Siheung new cities in Gyeonggi-do conducted a search and seizure of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, a senior institution of LH.

It's been over a month since this real estate corruption situation was brought up. The Special Investigation Unit for real estate speculators at the Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency sent 33 investigators to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport at the Sejong Government Complex from 10 am to secure documents and supplies related to the investigation.

In addition to the Ministry of Land, Transport, the search and seizure took place in six locations including the LH headquarters in Jinju, Gyeongnam, and the Bukshihung Nonghyup. The search and seizure of the Bukshihung Nonghyup ended at 1:30 pm and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport at 4:30 pm. Police plans to secure computers, mobile phones, and electronic documents of those involved in search and seizure to see if non-official information was used in the land purchase process.

This is the second search and seizure of LH Jinju headquarters after Mar.9, and the Bukshihung Nonghyup is a place where loans were made of LH employees under police investigation due to allegations of speculation. The remaining three unknown sites for search and seizure were also reported to be related to LH employees' loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary sees no room to ease coronavirus curbs yet - PM Orban's chief of staff

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic will reach its peak in Hungary by the end of March the latest, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, adding there was no room to ease lockdown measures yet.Gergely Gulyas to...

16-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in UP's Barabanki

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four people while she was returning from school in a village here, police said on Thursday.Her father, who is contesting the upcoming panchayat elections, has alleged that the inc...

Kejriwal to hold review meeting on rising Covid cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting here on Thursday, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The meeting will be attended by the Health Secretary and oth...

CCI slaps penalties on 3 entities for bid rigging activities

Competition Commission has slapped penalties on three entities and certain individuals for rigging bids for a tender floated by Pune Zilla Parishad for procuring sewing machines.The regulator found that there was an agreement between three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021