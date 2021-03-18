Left Menu

India advocates peaceful dialogue on Crimea at UNSC meeting

India on Wednesday advocated peaceful dialogue -- on the lines of the Arria formula -- on the situation in Crimea at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) follow-up meeting that was held earlier on March 12, 2021.

ANI | New York | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:57 IST
India advocates peaceful dialogue on Crimea at UNSC meeting
India's Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN R Ravindra.. Image Credit: ANI

India on Wednesday advocated peaceful dialogue -- on the lines of the Arria formula -- on the situation in Crimea at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) follow-up meeting that was held earlier on March 12, 2021. Speaking at the UNSC, India's Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN R Ravindra said that India has advocated political and diplomatic solutions that protect the legitimate interests of all countries in the region and ensure long-term peace and stability in Europe and beyond. The path forward can only be through peaceful dialogue for a lasting solution acceptable to all concerned.

"I wish to clarify that India's relations with countries in the region stand on their own merit. They are not affected by any individual issue or crisis or external factors," he said. While thanking the Russian delegation for organising this follow-up meeting, he cautioned, "Allow me to also place on record our reservations on this format of meeting as it has been misused in the past."

This was the second Arria-formula meeting on Crimea in five days. Wednesday meeting was a follow-up to the 12 March high-level Arria-formula meeting on Crimea organised by Council members Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the UK, and the US. As per Russia, the meeting's objective was to provide comprehensive information on the situation in Crimea from current residents of Crimea.

After the 2014 referendum, Crimea (Russian-speaking province of Ukraine) subsequently acceded to Russia. Council members whose positions are closely aligned with that of Ukraine have used the Arria-formula format to promote discussions on different aspects of the situation in Crimea starting in March 2014.

Since then, these meetings have been held each March on the anniversary of the Russian annexation of Crimea. They have usually been organised jointly by European members of the Council and the US, in partnership with Ukraine. Most Council members have been generally supportive of holding such meetings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary sees no room to ease coronavirus curbs yet - PM Orban's chief of staff

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic will reach its peak in Hungary by the end of March the latest, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, adding there was no room to ease lockdown measures yet.Gergely Gulyas to...

16-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in UP's Barabanki

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four people while she was returning from school in a village here, police said on Thursday.Her father, who is contesting the upcoming panchayat elections, has alleged that the inc...

Kejriwal to hold review meeting on rising Covid cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting here on Thursday, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The meeting will be attended by the Health Secretary and oth...

CCI slaps penalties on 3 entities for bid rigging activities

Competition Commission has slapped penalties on three entities and certain individuals for rigging bids for a tender floated by Pune Zilla Parishad for procuring sewing machines.The regulator found that there was an agreement between three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021