President Kovind accepts credentials of four envoys

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the credentials of four foreign envoys in a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:54 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the credentials of four foreign envoys in a virtual ceremony on Thursday. The Ambassador/High Commissioner from the Republic of Fiji, Dominican Republic, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana presented their credentials to President Kovind.

Those who presented their credentials were: Kamlesh Shashi Prakash, High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji; David Emmanuel Puig Buchel, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic; Farid Mamundzay, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Charrandass Persaud, High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. According to a release from the President's Secretariat, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment. He said that India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all these four countries and the ties are deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. He also thanked their Governments for supporting India's candidature for the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-22.

"President Kovind noted that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 to ensure our collective health and economic well-being. He further stated that under Government of India's Vaccine Maitri initiative, highly affordable vaccines made in India have already reached several countries, re-enforcing our reputation as "Pharmacy of the World"," the release read. The release further noted that the Ambassadors/High Commissioners highlighted the excellent relations their countries share with India and conveyed the resolve of their leaderships to take them further.

"Ambassadors/High Commissioners also thanked the Government of India for their continued development assistance and support in capacity-building across diverse areas. They also expressed their gratitude to India for its humanitarian gesture of supplying COVID-19 vaccines to their countries," the release read. (ANI)

