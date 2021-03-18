Left Menu

It's time to bury past and move forward: Pak Army Chief on India-Pakistan ties

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:58 IST
It's time to bury past and move forward: Pak Army Chief on India-Pakistan ties
Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia. Speaking at an event in Islamabad, Bajwa noted that this potential has always remained hostage to the disputes and issues between the two "nuclear neighbours", Dawn reported.

"The Kashmir issue is at the heart of this. It is important to understand that without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, the process [...] will always remain susceptible to derailment to politically motivated bellicosity," Bajwa said. "We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward," he said, adding that the onus for meaningful dialogue rests with India.

The Pakistani Army chief also stated that unsettled issues in South Asia are dragging the entire region back into poverty and underdevelopment. "It is sad to know that even today it [South Asia] is amongst the least integrated regions of the world in terms of trade, infrastructure, water and energy cooperation. On top of it, despite being impoverished, we end up spending a lot of our money on defence, which naturally comes at the expense of human development," he said.

In recent weeks, Pakistani leadership and the army seem to have tone down rhetoric against India. On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India would have to take the first step for improving bilateral relations by addressing the Kashmir issue.

Last month, India and Pakistan had announced that they have agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC). India last month said that it desires "normal neighbourly" relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

India has also told Pakistan that "talks and terror" cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Withdraw finance dept order on 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges: DUTA to LG

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to withdraw a Finance department order that gives senior administrative officers additional charge of the 12 Delhi government-funded colleges o...

ANALYSIS-Market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed

Investors are closely watching how fast U.S. Treasury yields may rise after a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where the central bank reiterated loose policies that are likely to help boost even more growth and inflation. Thats a key issue ...

COOIT urges govt to promote cultivation of GM oilseeds to boost output

Oilseeds trade body Central Organization for Oil Industry Trade on Wednesday said it has urged the government to promote the cultivation of genetically modified GM oilseeds in the country to boost domestic production.Indias dependence on i...

Mamata asks "Marxist friends" not to vote for CPI-M, Cong

West Bengal Chief Minister campaigning in tribal Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday for the coming state election asked Marxist friends not to vote for either the CPI-M or Congress, who are cohorts of the communal BJP.She asked people n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021