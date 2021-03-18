Arindam Bagchi to be new MEA spokesperson

Arindam Bagchi will be the new spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sources said. Bagchi is a 1995 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

He will replace Anurag Srivastava. Sources said Srivastava will be the next Joint Secretary (North). Bagchi has served as India's Ambassador to Croatia and India's Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)