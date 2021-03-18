Left Menu

Army Chief Naravane hold talks with South Korean counterpart on defence ties

Chief of Army Staff General, MM Naravane, on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with South Korean counterpart Gen Nam Yeong Shin and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:34 IST
India and South Korean flags. Image Credit: ANI

"General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Gen Nam Yeong Shin, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation," read a tweet on the official handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army. (ANI)

