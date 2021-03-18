Left Menu

Oman reports 577 new COVID-19 cases, 149,135 in total

The Omani Health Ministry on Thursday announced 577 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 149,135, the official Oman News Agency reported.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Muscat [Oman], March 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani Health Ministry on Thursday announced 577 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 149,135, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 327 people recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 137,871 while three deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,620, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

