Left Menu

Around 50 lakh people returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission

Around 50 lakh people have returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) as on March 10, 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:33 IST
Around 50 lakh people returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Around 50 lakh people have returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) as on March 10, 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Ministry of External Affairs said that it has incurred Rs 33.5 crores (as on December 31, 2020) to assist Indian nationals in distress to bring them to India under the Vande Bharat Mission.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday had said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been "deeply committed to the welfare and protection of Indians abroad" from the beginning of the crisis created by COVID-19. Making statements in both Houses of Parliament pertaining to the welfare of Indians living abroad, NRIs and PIOs, EAM Jaishankar had said the welfare of students studying abroad has been the particular reason of concern for the government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister added the government also facilitated the return from India of more than 1.1 lakh foreign passport holders to 120 countries and many of them were PIOs and NRIs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarpanch arrested by crime branch for procuring fake PRC in Jammu

A sarpanch, who was involved in several cases of crime, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the procurement of a permanent resident certificate through fraudulent means.Prabhakar Singh was detained under the Publ...

France to impose light new lockdown in Paris and other areas

Several French regions badly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, will start a new four-week lockdown from Friday, but schools will remain open and confinement will be less strict than in previous n...

Irish COVID-19 case numbers have stopped falling - health official

COVID-19 case numbers in Ireland have stopped falling due to an increase in social mixing and attendance at workplaces, a senior health official said on Thursday. A marginal decrease in social mixing could still reverse the trend, Irelands ...

Spain to resume use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine next week, El Pais says

Spain will resume the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine as of next week, El Pais newspaper said on Thursday, citing sources attending a government meeting with regional chiefs on the subject.The Health Ministry declined to comment.Spa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021