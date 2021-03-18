Left Menu

Pakistan: Balakot girls school staff suspended over music festival

Staff members of a girls school in Balakot of Pakistan were suspended over a nighttime music festival organised by a group of youth on campus.

ANI | Balakot (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:13 IST
Pakistan: Balakot girls school staff suspended over music festival
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Staff members of a girls school in Balakot of Pakistan were suspended over a nighttime music festival organised by a group of youth on campus. Deputy commissioner of Mansehra district Dr Qasim Ali Khan has suspended all staff members of the Government Primary School for Girls, Kanshian, Balakot, Dawn reported.

He formed a committee, led by the assistant commissioner of Balakot and comprising officials of the education department, to look into the matter and fix responsibility for strict action. The development came as the residents met the deputy commissioner and sought action against school staff and event organisers. Dr Qasim said such music functions couldn't be allowed in public sector schools and colleges, especially those for women.

The new development would deprive the girls in the backward region of receiving educations. Pakistan was described as "among the world's worst-performing countries in education," at the 2015 Oslo Summit on Education and Development. And despite the international outcry, the government of the country has failed to take the necessary steps for improving the condition of the education sector.

Many government schools exist on paper only. School buildings, mostly in rural areas, have been converted to drawing rooms for local landowners or cattle sheds. Due to the growing number of security threats, families are always concerned about sending their children to school.

Moreover, hardline groups and terrorist groups, including Pakistan Taliban, have increased attacks on educational institutions in order to discourage girls from going to school. Most attacks against educational targets in Pakistan have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarpanch arrested by crime branch for procuring fake PRC in Jammu

A sarpanch, who was involved in several cases of crime, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the procurement of a permanent resident certificate through fraudulent means.Prabhakar Singh was detained under the Publ...

France to impose light new lockdown in Paris and other areas

Several French regions badly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, will start a new four-week lockdown from Friday, but schools will remain open and confinement will be less strict than in previous n...

Irish COVID-19 case numbers have stopped falling - health official

COVID-19 case numbers in Ireland have stopped falling due to an increase in social mixing and attendance at workplaces, a senior health official said on Thursday. A marginal decrease in social mixing could still reverse the trend, Irelands ...

Spain to resume use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine next week, El Pais says

Spain will resume the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine as of next week, El Pais newspaper said on Thursday, citing sources attending a government meeting with regional chiefs on the subject.The Health Ministry declined to comment.Spa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021