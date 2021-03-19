Left Menu

Chinese-US talks in Alaska come to end - Reports

The Chinese-US talks in Alaska have come to an end, with the Chinese delegation has already left the negotiating room, China's media reported on Friday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 09:46 IST
Chinese-US talks in Alaska come to end - Reports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], March 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Chinese-US talks in Alaska have come to an end, with the Chinese delegation has already left the negotiating room, China's media reported on Friday. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan started a meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Alaska.

According to China Central Television, the negotiations ended at about 5:00 p.m. (local time) on Thursday. Further details of the talks remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Morecambe's Songo'o gets six-game ban for homophobic slur

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songoo has been suspended for six games after admitting an FA charge of making a homophobic comment during a League Two fourth-tier match against Tranmere Rovers in January. Songoo was sent off after using foul and...

IBM expands global cloud footprint with new Multizone Region in Brazil

IBM on Thursday announced the opening of its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region MZR in Brazil to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and help foster business growth in Latin America.The latest Multizone Region in Brazil builds on IBMs existing d...

AfDB and Uganda sign $229.5m agreement for Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project

The African Development Bank and the Government of Uganda Tuesday signed a 229.5 million financing agreement for the first phase of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project, which will cut travel time and boost trade along an important artery l...

Odd News Roundup: Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom;

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up the coopAn Italian army tank taking part in military exercises in northern Italy mistakenly blew up a chicken coop late on Wednesday killin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021