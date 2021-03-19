Left Menu

Indonesian President calls for ASEAN meeting to discuss Myanmar crisis

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:46 IST
Indonesian President calls for ASEAN meeting to discuss Myanmar crisis
Indonesian President Joko Widodo . Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders to discuss the crisis in Myanmar. In a speech broadcast from the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, the President said he would soon hold talks with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah as chair of the ASEAN to discuss the possibility of holding a high-level meeting on the crisis, reported The Strait Times.

He urged for democracy, peace, and stability to be restored and violence to be stopped immediately. Indonesia urged for "dialogue and reconciliation to be carried out immediately to restore democracy, to restore peace and to restore stability in Myanmar".

Jokowi also expressed his condolences to the victims and their families following the military crackdown against protesters following the Feb 1 coup. "On behalf of myself and all Indonesian people, I would like to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the victims and families of victims as a result of the use of violence in Myanmar," he said.

"Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately so that there are no more victims," he added. "The safety and welfare of the people must be the top priority." Earlier, ASEAN Foreign Ministers had held an informal online meeting on March 2 to urge the Myanmar military to desist from violence and respect the will of the Myanmar people.

The meeting came after the shuttle diplomacy of Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who has said that ASEAN was ready to facilitate dialogue when required. Wunna Maung Lwin, the top envoy appointed by Myanmar's military regime after the coup, was present at the meeting, reported The Strait Times.

Unlike the United States and other Western countries, ASEAN has refrained from condemning the coup in its member state Myanmar owing to a consensus as a key principle in its operations. On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country.

Meanwhile, the total number killed in weeks of unrest has risen to at least 224, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group said, noting another death in the commercial hub of Yangon and two in the cities of Monywa and Bago on Thursday, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin, on possible new Cold War, says: we always hope for best but prepare for worst

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow always hoped for the best but prepared for the worst when it was asked about the possibility of a new Cold War between the United States and Russia.President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and...

Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week-official

Indonesia aims to start distribution of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines by Monday at the latest following the food and drug agencys recommendation that it should be used, Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.Siti on Friday said t...

Kerala HC directs CBI to take over alleged rape, murder case of minors in Walayar

The Kerala High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to take over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder case of two minor girls at Walayar in Palakkad district. The Court also said that the state government sh...

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzanias first female president at State House, the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the countrys largest city.Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her rig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021