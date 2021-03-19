Left Menu

6.1-magnitude quake hits Tibet

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, at 14

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:45 IST
6.1-magnitude quake hits Tibet
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], March 19 (ANI/Xinhua): A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, at 14:11 Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 31.94 degrees north latitude and 92.74 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the centre said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

