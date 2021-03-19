Left Menu

Second session of US-China strategic dialogue in Alaska ends

The second session of the high-level strategic talks between the US and China in Alaska's Anchorage has come to an end, Sputnik citing Chinese state-run broadcaster reported on Friday.

ANI | Alaska | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:59 IST
Second session of US-China strategic dialogue in Alaska ends
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Alaska [US], March 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The second session of the high-level strategic talks between the US and China in Alaska's Anchorage has come to an end, Sputnik citing Chinese state-run broadcaster reported on Friday. According to China Central Television (CCTV), the second round of talks started Thursday at around 7:45 p.m. local time (03:45 GMT on Friday) and ended around 10 p.m, as reported by Sputnik.

The Chinese delegation has already left the meeting room and returned to the hotel. Later on Friday, the sides will hold the third session, the broadcaster said. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan started the first meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Alaska's largest city, Anchorage.

The first high-level meeting between the Biden administration and China in Alaska saw acrimonious exchanges between US and Chinese officials, indicating the deep divide between the two sides despite the change of guard at the White House. At the meeting in Anchorage, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that the Biden administration would bring up "deep concerns" about Beijing's actions around the world and his condemnation of China for breaking rules that keep at bay "a more violent world," was met with immediate pushback from the Chinese.

According to CNN, during the first session, the Chinese had accused the US delegation of being "condescending" in its tone, while a US official said the representatives from Beijing seemed "intent on grandstanding." Under the Trump administration, ties between the two countries had deteriorated over issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang, encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong, accusations of unfair trade practices by Beijing, lack of transparency concerning the Coronavirus pandemic and China's military aggression in various parts of the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NYT remembers EMI and Capitol Records boss Bhaskar Menon

Music industry legend Bhaskar Menon, who died in California earlier this month, not just turned things around for Capitol Records in the 1970s but also played a critical role in Pink Floyds epic album The Dark Side of the Moon. Doffing its ...

Kremlin, on possible new Cold War, says: we always hope for best but prepare for worst

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow always hoped for the best but prepared for the worst when it was asked about the possibility of a new Cold War between the United States and Russia.President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and...

Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week-official

Indonesia aims to start distribution of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines by Monday at the latest following the food and drug agencys recommendation that it should be used, Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.Siti on Friday said t...

Kerala HC directs CBI to take over alleged rape, murder case of minors in Walayar

The Kerala High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to take over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder case of two minor girls at Walayar in Palakkad district. The Court also said that the state government sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021