Left Menu

UNHRC: Baloch activists accuse Pakistan of violating human rights in Balochistan

Baloch political activists have raised the issue of human rights violations in Pakistan's resource-rich Balochistan province by the state security agencies during the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:43 IST
UNHRC: Baloch activists accuse Pakistan of violating human rights in Balochistan
Ali Akbar Mengal and Waza Siddiquie (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Baloch political activists have raised the issue of human rights violations in Pakistan's resource-rich Balochistan province by the state security agencies during the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday. Waja Siddique Azad, Secretary-General of Baloch Peoples' Congress during the intervention drew the Council's attention towards the appalling Human Rights situation in Balochistan.

He said, "The depressive cases of missing persons have been going on for decades now. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has over the years condemned Pakistan state for its dark record in handling the cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan." A UN working group made recommendations against enforced disappearances, but the Pakistani government did not live up to its constitutional and international responsibilities.

Azad said, "Pakistan's human right violations are no longer hidden. It has become an acknowledged fact that the Pakistan army is committing the worst human rights violations in Balochistan. In August 2019, members of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRCP) lamented that "the Government of Pakistan has always treated Balochistan as a conflict zone" from where truth does not see the light of the day". The army has imposed a complete ban on media and civil society from travelling for fact-finding in Balochistan. That is why the mainstream media has refrained from reporting massive human rights violations there.

"Balochistan provides an appropriate example of how the Pakistan state has failed to accommodate the socio-cultural, political, and economic aspirations and grievances of the Baloch people, which have led to the present state of affairs," said the activist. Ali Akbar Mengal, another Baloch human rights activist told the Council during an intervention that his NGO is highly concerned about the ongoing military operations in Balochistan.

"The people of Balochistan are seen living in a Military Garrison and facing eliminations on a daily basis. Eliminate the people from their land, extract the mineral resources of Balochistan against the will, and involvement of local people. Hence keep them under subjugation," said Mengal. "Only for the sake of land needed for CPEC projects thousands of people have been removed from their houses by force, hundreds of houses were burned, and many people have become victims of enforced disappearances or were eliminated. The Islamic State of Pakistan is so eager to stop the voice of Baloch people that yesterday they stopped Mama Qadeer from participation in the UNHRC Session by listing his name in ECL," the activist told the Council.

He said that the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan needs effective steps from this council as the family members of Baloch Missing persons from years on daily basis asking the Pakistani authorities to present their loved one to any court of justice. "The family members of Zaker Majeed, Dr Deen Mohammad, Zahid Kurd, Rashid Baloch thousands of others seek answers from Pakistan on enforced disappearances. Extra-judicial abductions and enforced disappearances by shadowy military agencies have been a feature of life in Balochistan for two decades. I request immediate attention of this council towards Balochistan," he said in his intervention. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sevilla FC, FC Bengaluru United announce five-year collaboration

Spanish football club Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United on Friday announced a five-year collaboration. Through this partnership, Sevilla FC will look to strengthen their presence in the Indian football ecosystem.For FC Bengaluru United, ow...

Horror Movie 'Intezaar, Koi Aane Ko Hai' Soon to Hit Theatres

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Ever imagined what would happen if your illusive, present is deceptive, and the past haunts you to death The thought is scary and worrisome, and this is precisely what Neil and Alya go through in the soon...

'Oh no, not again!' - Parisians brace for new COVID lockdown

Camila Campodonico was at work in Paris on Thursday evening when the government announced the city was entering a new lockdown to combat COVID-19, and she knew her plans for a get-together with friends this weekend were over.I heard that an...

Mumbai CST railways' pride, not altering its facade, structure during redevelopment: Goyal

Terming the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai the pride of railways, Union minister Piyush Goyal Friday said there is no question of altering its facade, structure, or beauty after its development under the PPP model The statio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021