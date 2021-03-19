Left Menu

Thailand confirms 100 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reported on Friday 100 new COVID-19 cases, mostly domestic, and one more death, according to the Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangkok [Thailand], March 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand reported on Friday 100 new COVID-19 cases, mostly domestic, and one more death, according to the Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Friday's new cases, 96 were domestic while four were imported, CCSA's assistant spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul told a press conference.A total of 47 of the domestic cases were confirmed in Samut Sakhon, 22 in the capital Bangkok and 10 in Phetchaburi, among other provinces, she said.The fatality referred to a 53-year-old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon, who had reportedly had diabetes and pneumonia.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 27,594 cases of infection, 24,633 of which were domestic while 2,961 are imported. There have been 90 COVID-19 related deaths in Thailand so far.So far, 26,450 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,054 others are currently hospitalized. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

