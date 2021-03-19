Left Menu

Uzbekistan-India military exercise on counter-terrorism operations concludes

The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise between Uzbekistan and India named DUSTLIK II, which was intended to share expertise in the field of counter-terrorism operations, was held at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia here on Friday.

ANI | Uttarakhand | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:40 IST
Uzbekistan-India military exercise on counter-terrorism operations concludes
Closing ceremony of DUSTLIK II (Joint military exercise). Image Credit: ANI

The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise between Uzbekistan and India named DUSTLIK II, which was intended to share expertise in the field of counter-terrorism operations, was held at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia here on Friday. Lt Gen CB Ponnappa said, "The drill was aimed at sending out a strategic message that both nations are working on the common goal of combating terrorism. It gives immense satisfaction and a sense of fulfilment after interacting with a set of an extremely professional and outstanding group of officers and soldiers of Uzbekistan army."

In the closing ceremony, earlier today, Lt Gen Ponnappa also said, "As we reach the culmination of this event today, I can say that both the countries have benefitted tremendously from this joint exercise. We have created an olive green fraternity with Uzbekistan army." The India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise DUSTLIK II began earlier this month in Foreign Training Node Chaubatia, Ranikhet in Uttarakhand. The exercise was scheduled to culminate into a 36 hours joint validation exercise from March 17 to 18.

This is the second edition of the annual bilateral joint exercise of both armies. The first edition of the exercise was held in Uzbekistan in November 2019. "45 soldiers each from Uzbekistan and the Indian Army are participating in the exercise" as per an official release. In DUSTLIK II, both contingents shared their expertise and skills in the field of counter-terrorism operations in mountainous or rural, or urban scenarios under UN mandate, read the official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sevilla FC, FC Bengaluru United announce five-year collaboration

Spanish football club Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United on Friday announced a five-year collaboration. Through this partnership, Sevilla FC will look to strengthen their presence in the Indian football ecosystem.For FC Bengaluru United, ow...

Horror Movie 'Intezaar, Koi Aane Ko Hai' Soon to Hit Theatres

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Ever imagined what would happen if your illusive, present is deceptive, and the past haunts you to death The thought is scary and worrisome, and this is precisely what Neil and Alya go through in the soon...

'Oh no, not again!' - Parisians brace for new COVID lockdown

Camila Campodonico was at work in Paris on Thursday evening when the government announced the city was entering a new lockdown to combat COVID-19, and she knew her plans for a get-together with friends this weekend were over.I heard that an...

Mumbai CST railways' pride, not altering its facade, structure during redevelopment: Goyal

Terming the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai the pride of railways, Union minister Piyush Goyal Friday said there is no question of altering its facade, structure, or beauty after its development under the PPP model The statio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021