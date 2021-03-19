Bangladesh reports 1,899 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,899 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Friday taking the tally to 566,838 and the death toll to 8,642, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 18,917 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 519,141 including 1,618 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.52 per cent and the current recovery rate is 91.59 per cent. (ANI/xinhua)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)